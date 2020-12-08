Waterway Transportation Software Services Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Waterway Transportation Software Services Market to grow from $57.1 billion in 2014 to $88.7 billion by 2019, at a (CAGR) of 9%.

Transportation plays an important role in all economic development. Each mode of transport, whether air, land, or water, is influenced by changing demand, making it more cost-effective, efficient and reliable. Water transport is a very important part of the global transport market. About 80% of the weight is transported by waterway.

Key players such as SAP, BASS, DNV GL, Veson Nautical, Accenture, Descartes Systems, Aljex Software, High Jump Software, and Trans-I Technologies offer maritime software and tracking software to shipping companies.

On the basis of services

Managed services

Consulting/customization services

Training services

On the basis of deployment type

Hosted

On-premise

Hybrid

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Waterway Transportation Software Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Waterway Transportation Software Services Market Report

1. What was the Waterway Transportation Software Services Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Waterway Transportation Software Services Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Waterway Transportation Software Services Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

