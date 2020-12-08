Wealth Management Platform Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Wealth Management Platform Market was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.20 Billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 13%.

The powerful asset management platform supports a wide range of digital channels such as smartphones, tablets and browsers. Supporting a cross-channel experience improves operational efficiency by reducing friction between financial institution clients and financial advisors.

The wealth management platform ecosystem comprises major vendors, such as SS&C (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), Profile Software (UK), Broadridge (US), InvestEdge (US), Temenos (Switzerland), Finantix (Italy), SEI Investments Company (US),

By Advisory Model

Human advisory

Robo advisory

Hybrid

By Business Function

Financial advice management

Portfolio, accounting, and trading management

Performance management

Risk and compliance management

Reporting

Others (billing and benchmarking)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Wealth Management Platform industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Wealth Management Platform Market Report

1. What was the Wealth Management Platform Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Wealth Management Platform Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wealth Management Platform Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

