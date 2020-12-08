Beta Glucan Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global beta-glucan market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.2% between 2019 and 2025. Beta glucan is a form of dietary fiber that promotes heart health by optimizing cholesterol levels. Available in supplement form. Some of the common sources include oats, wheat, bran and barley. With increased health awareness among consumers and increased preference for unprocessed and natural foods, it is expected to be a major driver of this market during the forecast period. Beta glucan is a polysaccharide present in natural sources such as oats, barley, mushrooms and leaves. The physicochemical functions of beta glucans depend on the features of the key structures, including the type of linkage, degree of branching, and molecular weight. Beta glucans promote immune health and provide a variety of functions in dietary foods, including functional ingredients.

The following players are covered in this report:

Ohly

Nutragreenbio

Tiantianbio

Gecono

Tongyuan

Algal Scientific

Super Beta Glucan

Tate & Lyle

Orgenetics, Inc.

Lesaffre International

Cargill

Kerry Group

Tate & Lyle

Royal DSM

Frutarom

Garuda International

Beta Glucan Market segmentation by Type

Soluble

Insoluble

Beta Glucan Market segmentation by Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

