Wearable AI Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Wearable AI Market size surpassed USD 35 billion with demand of more than 150 million units in 2018 and is set to register CAGR of around 30%.

The wearable AI market is witnessing exponential growth due to the proliferation of emerging technologies, including the spread of AI and 5G smartphones. Smartphones are commonly used to store and analyze data obtained from wearable devices.

Some of the players operating in the wearable AI market are Apple, Fossil, Facebook, HTC, Bragi, Fitbit, Garmin, Jabra, Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, Microsoft, ANTVR, Huami, and Google.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Smart Watch

Smart Eyewear

Smart Earwear

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Automotive

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Wearable AI industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Wearable AI Market Report

1. What was the Wearable AI Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Wearable AI Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wearable AI Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

