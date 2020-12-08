Web Application Firewall Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Web Application Firewall Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.09 Billion in 2016 to USD 5.48 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18%.

Web application firewall is an application firewall for HTTP applications. Web applications are useful tools for businesses of all sizes. WAFs can be network-based, host-based, or cloud-based, often deployed through a reverse proxy and placed in front of one or more websites or applications.

Companies such as Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Cloudflare, DenyAll, Ergon Informatik, F5 Networks, Fortinet, Penta Security Systems,

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Solution:

Hardware appliances

Virtual appliances

Cloud-based

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Web Application Firewall industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Web Application Firewall Market Report

1. What was the Web Application Firewall Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Web Application Firewall Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Web Application Firewall Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

