Digital Transformation Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global digital transformation market size was valued at USD 284 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% from 2019 to 2025. The industry is encouraging the adoption of connected, data-rich solutions. These solutions can embed intelligence into business operations to facilitate more efficient and effective customer engagement. The increasing use of smartphones, mobile devices and applications is driving digitization. Digital transformation helps organizations mitigate risk and deal with disruptions such as market fluctuations, corporate restructuring, and geopolitical environments that can lead to unexpected outcomes.

Company Profiles

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google Inc.

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Accenture PLC

Capgemini Group

Apple Inc.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Digital Transformation Market Segmentation:

In this report, the Digital Transformation Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Components

Solution

Mobility

Big Data & Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

IoT

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT & Telecom

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Transformation Market Report

What was the Digital Transformation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Digital Transformation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Transformation Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

