Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The global customer experience management market size was valued at $6.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to record a 17% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The surge in demand for customized experiences in a variety of industries is one of the major trends expanding the market growth. Customer experience management refers to a set of practices and technologies that evolve to achieve continuous change within an organization to meet and exceed consumer expectations. Business organizations have understood the importance of customer experience management to help organizations build brand awareness, increase consumer loyalty, reduce consumer churn, and consequently increase business revenue.

Key Market Players

Key and emerging market players include Adobe (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Avaya (US), Nice (Israel), Nokia (Finland), SAP (Germany ), OpenText (Canada), Tech Mahindra (India), Verint Systems (US), Zendesk (US), SDL (UK), Teradata (US), Sprinklr (US), Medallia (US), InMoment (US), SAS Institute (US), Clarabridge (US), Sitecore (US), NGDATA (Belgium), Amperity (US), Manthan (India), Mixpanel (US), Segment.io (US), ZephyrTel (US), and MindTouch (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the customer experience management market.

Customer Experience Management Market Segmentations

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Touchpoint

Website

Store

Call Center

Mobile App

Social Media

Email

Virtual Assistants

Others (Loyalty program, survey, sales representatives, seminars, trade shows, public speaking, and training)

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Others (Education, transportation, and logistics)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Customer Experience Management Market Report

What was the Customer Experience Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Customer Experience Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Customer Experience Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

