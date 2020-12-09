Biocide Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global biocide market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025. Biocides are products or chemicals that fight pests or microbes. They are commonly used to control and kill harmful and unwanted organisms such as fungi, bacteria, algae, insects and rodents. Biocide refers to a variety of products used in public places such as disinfectants, wood preservatives, rodenticides, antifouling agents (boats), preservatives in cans, home and hospitals and industries. Biocide conservation applications are leading the market with the largest consumption of special biocides in terms of volume and value. Despite regulatory pressures, we can reduce the number of biocides according to the concentration of the final product, mix carefully selected biocidal active substances in optimal proportions, and provide improved preservation solutions without any cautionary indications with new technological advances.

The following players are covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Hamilton Company

Avantor Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Biocide Market segmentation by Type

Equipment

Cryogenic Storage System

Alarm Monitoring Systems

Other Equipments

Media & Consumables

Biocide Market segmentation by Application

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery

Others

