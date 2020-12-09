Automotive Camera Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The automotive camera market size exceeded USD 5.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% between 2019 and 2025. Global industrial shipments are expected to reach 300 million units by 2025.

Along with advances in the technology of camera-based driver assistance sensors, increasing concerns about vehicle and passenger safety worldwide are expected to drive the automotive camera market growth. The increase in sales of passenger cars due to increased consumer disposable income is contributing to the growth of the industry.

Automotive Camera Market: Market Participants

Autoliv Inc.

Ambarella, Inc.

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Valeo Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI)

DENSO Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Ficosa Internacional SA

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Automotive Camera Market Segmentations

By Application

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Driver Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others

By Technology

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

Infrared Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Camera Market Report

What was the Automotive Camera Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Automotive Camera Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Camera Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

