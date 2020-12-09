Global Pregnancy Care Products Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

Getting good care before, during, and post-pregnancy is a vital factor, that aids in the growth of the baby and keep both healthy. Pregnancy care products include good nutrition and health habits before and during pregnancy. The global pregnancy care products market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors that are likely to flourish the growth of the market include the increased awareness among the women towards pregnancy care products and the continuous launches of pregnancy care products. Further, increased demand for these products for the physical changes during post-pregnancy is also flourishing the pregnancy care products industry growth during the forecast period.

The global pregnancy care products market can be classified based on product type and distribution channels. Based on the product segment, the market is sectioned into topical stretch mark minimizers, pregnancy test kits, toning, and body firming gel, restructuring gel, breast cream, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and online channels.

Amongst the product type segment, pregnancy test kits are registering a significant growth in the market. Owing to the availability of advanced testing kits offered by the companies, which encourages women to prefer testing kits over the use of such products which in turn increases the adoption and increases the market growth during the forecast period.Along with this, increased women’s preferences towards the commercially available products for the testing and skincare is also likely to encourage pregnancy care products market growth.

Besides, the increasing pregnancy rate coupled with the advancements in pregnancy care products across the globe is likely to drive the global market growth during the forecast period. Further, topical stretch mark minimizers are also spurring the growth of the market, as there has been an increased concern among the women regarding the stretch marks and rise in awareness about effective and safe skincare solutions during and after pregnancy, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global pregnancy care products market.

In addition, amongst the distribution channel segmentation of the market, the online channels are expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segmental growth of the market is attributed to the increased usage of online channels. In this busy lifestyle women generally prefer online purchasing that provides ease and convenient solutions. However, lower adoption in developing and underdeveloped countries along with the health hazards associated with the products owing to the use of various chemical ingredients such as toluene, salicylic acid, retinol among others in the manufacturing of pregnancy care products are estimated to hamper the global pregnancy care products market growth.

Global Pregnancy Care Products Market – Segmentation

By Type

Topical Stretch Mark Minimizers

Pregnancy Test Kits

Toning and Body Firming Gel

Restructuring Gel

Breast Cream

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Global Pregnancy Care Products Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Bloomlife

Clarins Group

E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.

Expanscience Laboratories Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Maven Clinic

Noodle and Boo, LLC

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Progyny, Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Unilever Group

