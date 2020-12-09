Bioherbicides Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global bioherbicide market is expected to record a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Bioherbicides can be compounds and secondary metabolites derived from microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria or protozoa. Or phytotoxic plant residues, extracts, or single compounds derived from other plant species. Biological herbicides provide an environmentally friendly approach to managing weeds. Moreover, bio-herbicides provide a high level of specificity compared to synthetic herbicides for target weeds without damaging the crop itself. They are compounds derived from microorganisms such as fungi, protozoa, and bacteria. This compound is safe and less harmful for consumption.

The following players are covered in this report:

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

BioHerbicides Australia

Bayer CropScience AG

Camson biotechnologies Ltd

Hindustan Bio-tech

ISAGRO Agrochemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangsu Dongbao Agrochemical Co., Ltd

MycoLogic Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Valent Biosciences Corp

Bioherbicides Market segmentation by Type

Arable Crops

Permanent Crops

Others

Bioherbicides Market segmentation by Application

Grains & Cereals

Oil Seeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamental Grass

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Bioherbicides industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Bioherbicides Market Report

1. What was the Bioherbicides Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Bioherbicides Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Bioherbicides Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

