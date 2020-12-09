Global Gaucher Disease Treatment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global Gaucher disease treatment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. Gaucher disease is a type of genetic disease caused by mutation of cells that leads to one of the enzymes in the body not working properly. The body constantly recycles itself as old cells die and new cells are made There is a long list of enzymes that are responsible for the recycling dead cells, one of which when it’s not working properly leads to Gaucher disease. Gaucher disease has a lot of different symptoms out of which the most common is an enlarged liver and spleen. Currently, quite a lot of research is going on in the field regarding the treatment of Gaucher disease, which in turn, fueling the growth of the Gaucher disease treatment market.

However, the SBT causes any adverse reaction in patients ranging from weight loss, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, paresthesia, influenza-like symptoms, visual disturbances, and thrombocytopenia which is lowering the popularity of SBT in the Gaucher disease market. In addition, the high cost associated with the treatment is limiting the growth of the global Gaucher disease treatment market. For instance, according to the National Institute of Health in 2018, the average wholesale prices of ERTs are $1,903 per vial for imiglucerase (400 units), $1,652 per vial for velaglucerase (400 units), and $935 per vial for taliglucerase (200 units). Patients are often administered 60 units/kg every two weeks. As this dosage, the approximate annual costs for imiglucerase, velaglucerase, and taliglucerase would be $544,260, $472,475, and $510,510, respectively.

Market Segmentation

Gaucher Disease Treatment Market by Disease Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

Gaucher Disease Treatment Market by Treatment Type

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

Substrate Reduction Treatment (SBT)

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AVROBIO, Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics

CENTOGENE N.V.

ERAD Therapeutics Inc.

Genzyme Corp. (Sanofi Company)

Greenovation Biotech GmbH

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Novartis International AG

ORPHAZYME A/S

Oxyrane

Pfizer Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

