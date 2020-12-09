Dental Biomaterials Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

Dental biomaterials market is growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period owing to the backdrop of rising demand for tooth restoration. The rising prevalence of decayed damaged and the fractured tooth has surged the demand for more advanced biomaterials to cater to the need of the increasing tooth harms. Dental biomaterials are used to restore the decayed, damaged and fractured tooth and it includes natural tissues and biocompatible synthetic materials. Natural dental tissues comprise of enamel, dentin, cementum, bone and other intraoral tissues. Biocompatible synthetic materials consist of metals, synthetic, ceramics, polymers, and composite structures.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/dental-biomaterials-market
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affected at least 3.58 billion people globally, with permanent tooth caries is the most prevalent of all the conditions assessed. Growing geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of damaged tooth has propelled the demand for dental biomaterials. Moreover, consumer awareness towards the dental related issues coupled with the surge for minimally invasive dental procedures has fueled the dental biomaterials market. The dental biomaterials have been gaining traction due to the rising investment by private as well as public sector towards dental tourism along with the consumer preference for cosmetic dentistry.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/dental-biomaterials-market
Market Segmentation
Global Dental Biomaterials Market by Type
- Metallic
- Metal-ceramic
- Ceramic
- Polymeric
- Natural biomaterials
Global Dental Biomaterials Market by Application
- Implantology
- Prosthodontics
- Orthodontics
- Others
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
COMPANY PROFILES
- 3M Co.
- Augma Biomaterials USA Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Datum Dental, Ltd.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc.
- GC Corp.
- Geistlich Pharma AG
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Keystone Dental, Inc.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Nakanishi international (NSK)
- Orchid MPS Holdings, LLC
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Septodont Corp.
- Straumann Holding AG
- Ultradent Product, Inc.
- Vista Dental
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/dental-biomaterials-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404