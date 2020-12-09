Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

The global spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period. The high prevalence of this disorder, a rapid rise in the R&D activities related to the development of therapies and treatment options by the major market players is a major factor anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. Biogen, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cytokinetics, Inc., PRA Health Sciences Inc., Cure SMA, Boston Scientific Corp. and so on are the key market players operating in the global market.

These market players are making hefty investments in their R&D sector to introduce new products and to perform technological advancement in their existing product offerings. For instance,in November 2019, H. Hoffman La Roche confirmed that the US FDA had approved the New Drug Application (NDA) submitted by the company and granted a priority review for risdiplam, an SMA splicing modification for the investigational survival motor neuron-2 (SMN-2). Risdiplam is engineered to increase and maintain SMA protein levels in the body’s central nervous system as well as peripheral tissues. The FDA is expected to approve the drug by the end of May 2020.

In September 2019, Biogen Inc. has made advancement in the SMA clinical research with the initiation of a new study to evaluate a higher dose of spinraza (nusinersen) and additional data in a broad range of patients. In addition, In May 2019, Avexis had received the FDA approval forits first gene therapy, Zolgensma (onasemnogeneabeparvovec-xioi). This therapy is used to treat children less than two years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The SMA that occurs under this age is the most critical form of SMA and is the major genetic cause of infant mortality. Thus, the increasing FDA approval for the drugs and therapy for the treatment of SMA is anticipated to be a major factor to drive the growth of the global SMA treatment market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report

The rapid increase in technological innovation and product development related to SMA.

North America is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period.

The rising awareness among people related to the treatment of the disease to create an opportunity for the mar market growth.

Partnerships and collaborations – key drivers of competition in the SMA market.

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Gene Therapy

Medication

By Disease Type

Type l

Type ll

Type lll

Type lV

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Market Segmentation by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

Cytokinetics, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genetec, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG (Avexis Inc.)

Pfizer, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

