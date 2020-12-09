Global Real Estate Virtual Tour Software Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global real estate virtual tour software market is projected to exhibit significant growth, at a CAGR of more than 22.0%, during the forecast period. The global real estate virtual tour software market is expected to show potential growth during the forecast period. There are various pivotal factors that are driving the global real estate virtual tour software market, which includes the rising prevalence of food allergies, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits, and rising level of stress. Stress may activate allergic reactions in the gut, and depression or anxiety may aggravate symptoms in inflammatory disorders of the intestine.

Virtual Reality (VR) employs speech recognition and motion-sensing software to provide an immersive digital experience to its users. It is regarded as one of the most lucrative technologies, which is at present approaching the market. Many innovative companies have started building an ecosystem for this emerging technology. For instance, roOomy is a virtual technology production company that permits the user to visualize the room the way they want and decorate the property appropriately. Moreover, many VR systems use the same hardware as used in mobile devices, therefore it is easy for start-ups to adopt virtual reality technology that uses the same tools to develop novel products. Virtual reality technology transpires and fulfills the demand of the mainstream market, which includes real estate, gaming, and traveling.

France is among the frontrunners in the development of applications and solutions for the real estate virtual tour software market in Europe. The virtual reality is an emerging, multi-billion-euro industry, and rapidly finding its applications in various sectors, including gaming, entertainment, enterprise, tourism, and architecture. There are approximately 600 start-ups in the country that are focused on the development of virtual reality and deep-learning technologies. Moreover, the country is focusing on the development and integration of various other technologies such as artificial intelligence, vision processing, machine learning, and big data.

Barcelona is leading in attracting small creative VR start-ups focused on content creation. The Spanish VR scene has been developing, building upon the creativity and skills of the local professionals and on the competitively priced workforce. The creative scene is characterized by small companies keen on experimenting and centered on Barcelona, while VR and AR for industrial purposes grow around Madrid. Spain is active in creative VR production and experiences, industrial applications, and post-production software.VR research is centered on engineering schools in Madrid such as the Technical University of Madrid and around the University of Barcelona and its Event Lab with experimental virtual environments for neuroscience.

Global Real Estate Virtual Tour Software Market-Segmentation

By Platform

Web-based

Cloud-based

By Property Type

Residential

Commercial

Global Real Estate Virtual Tour Software Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

