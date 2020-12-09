Global Antidepressant Drugs Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global antidepressant drug market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Antidepressants are used for the treatment of all age group patients suffering from clinical and anxiety depression and are further used for regulating mood. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the period, 2011–2014, 12.7% of people aged 12 and overtook antidepressant medication. This, in turn, reflects the increasing demand for antidepressant drugs in the market.

Based on the drug class, the antidepressant drugs market is segmented into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), atypical antidepressants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), and other medications. SSRIs segment held a significant share in the global antidepressant drug market.

SSRIs aim to relieve symptoms that work by blocking the reuptake, or reabsorption, of serotonin by some brain nerve cells. It increases the serotonin level in the brain, which improves mood. SSRIs drugs include sertraline, escitalopram, citalopram, fluoxetine, and paroxetine, usually produced at least side effects, as compared to tricyclic antidepressants. The common side effects of these drugs comprise sexual dysfunction, sleepiness or insomnia, and weight gain. These types of drugs are considered a potential treatment for all kinds of anxiety disorders; however, the treatment of OCD normally requires higher doses.

SNRIs class include duloxetine and venlafaxine, which is known for its dual mechanism of action, such as enhancing the levels of the norepinephrine and neurotransmitters serotonin by constraining their reabsorption into brain cells. Like other medications, its possible side effects include a minor increase in blood pressure, headache, stomach upset, insomnia, sexual dysfunction, and weight gain. Such medications are considered as potential as SSRIs, and therefore, it is also considered as a first-line treatment to treat anxiety disorders. However, it is not preferred for OCD, where SSRIs are usually chosen as a first-line treatment.

However, antidepressants may trigger hypomania or mania in some people. If the patient stops taking the antidepressant, it can worsen bipolar symptoms. In this case, the patient may be given a new diagnosis and different medication. Several other side-effects that are associated with antidepressants include neuroleptic malignant syndrome, suicidal feelings, SIADH (Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion), and serotonin syndrome. Due to these concerns, major pharmaceutical companies, including GSK, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Merck, and Sanofi slowed researches on new antidepressants altogether. This, in turn, results in slowing down the adoption rate and the overall antidepressant drug market.

Global Antidepressant Drugs Market – Segmentation

By Depressive Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Panic Disorder (PD)

Other Depressive Disorders

By Drug Class

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Atypical Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

Other Medications

Global Antidepressant Drugs Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Alkermes Plc

Allergan PLC

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Camber Pharmaceutical Inc.

Eli Lilly & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

7.14. Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

