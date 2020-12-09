Web Filtering Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Web Filtering Market projected to grow from $2.50 Billion in 2017 to reach $5.40 Billion by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13%.

Increasing demands for stringent regulatory compliance, as well as the increasing demand for improved control over employees in enterprises, have led businesses of all sizes to adopt web filtering solutions to protect sensitive information. In addition, the cloud deployment mode is gaining high traction in the market as it requires less capital investment and helps organizations reduce operating and maintenance costs and reduce the management effort of enterprises.

The web filtering market comprises key vendors, such as Cisco (US), Symantec (US), McAfee (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Trend Micro (US), Forcepoint (US), Sophos (UK), Barracuda Networks (US), Zscaler (US), Trustwave (US), iboss (US), Webroot (US), Interoute (UK), TitanHQ (Ireland),

Web Filtering Market By Filtering Type:

Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering

Keyword Filtering

File Type Filtering

Others (image filtering and profile filtering)

Web Filtering Market By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Web Filtering industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Web Filtering Market Report

1. What was the Web Filtering Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Web Filtering Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Web Filtering Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

