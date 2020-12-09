Global Dry Beans Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global dry beans market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The huge amount of benefits that these products offer is a major factor to drive the growth of the market across the globe. Dry beans are the highly nutritious food available in the market. The dry beans are one of the most cost-effective sources of both complex carbohydrates and protein. In addition to this, the consumption of dry beans provides zinc, magnesium, iron, potassium, and other soluble fiber in huge amounts. The daily consumption of the cooked or uncooked dry beans offers several health benefits, such as improved digestion, boost immunity, weight loss, reduce blood sugar levels, and maintain low blood pressure.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Dry Beans Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/dry-beans-market

Dry beans are highly utilized by the flour mills, restaurants, household, and snacks-manufacturing industries. The significant rise in the demand for an animal-free diet which is rich in protein is one of the key factors to drive the growth of the dry beans market during the forecast period. The fibers and protein content of dry beans is high that makes them ideal for the consumption by diabetic patients. The dry beans are also suitable for the individuals who want to decrease the consumption of meat without making any compromise on the protein and fiber content of their diet. There exists an increasing inclination of European and North American countries towards being vegan which is slightly reaching across the globe which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the market across the globe.

A full Report of Global Dry Beans Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/dry-beans-market

Dry beans are highly utilized by the flour mills, restaurants, household, and snacks-manufacturing industries. The significant rise in the demand for an animal-free diet which is rich in protein is one of the key factors to drive the growth of the dry beans market during the forecast period. The fibers and protein content of dry beans is high that makes them ideal for the consumption by diabetic patients. The dry beans are also suitable for the individuals who want to decrease the consumption of meat without making any compromise on the protein and fiber content of their diet. There exists an increasing inclination of European and North American countries towards being vegan which is slightly reaching across the globe which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the market across the globe.

Dry beans are considered to be a cost-effective source of getting proteins, minerals, and vitamins as compared to other eatable legumes. The growing consumer health concerns related to the high prevalence of lifestyle-oriented chronic disorders is further boosting the growth of these food items. Moreover, the rapid advancement in the food processing industry along with the increasing awareness related to the benefits of bean flour in bakery products is also driving the market. Furthermore, these beans are easy to store and have a long shelf life to further support their market growth.

Global Dry Beans Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Pinto Beans

Black Beans

Navy Beans

Red Kidney Beans

Great Northern Beans

Others

By Packaging Type

Plastic Bags

Cans

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Myanamar

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

21st Century Bean

Better Bean Company

Bonita Bean Company

Bush Brothers & Company

Central Bean Company, Inc.

Colin Ingredients

Eden Foods

Elegant Beans and Beyond

Four Oaks Farm

Garlico Industries Ltd.

Genesee Valley Bean Company, Inc.

Goya Food Inc.

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

Hayes Food Products Inc.

Kelley Bean Co.

Legume Chef

NK Hurst Company, Inc.

Ruchi Foods LLP

Weststar Food Co.

Zürsun Idaho Heirloom Beans

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/dry-beans-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404