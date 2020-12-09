Global Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global pancreatic cancer drugs market has significant opportunity owing to the emerging drugs in the pipeline for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Several immunotherapies and targeted therapies are under the pipeline. Immunotherapies are mostly in trial stages and less is available on the market for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Several immunotherapy options are available on the market for the treatment of other cancer types, including breast cancer and some are under trials for pancreatic cancer. In 2017, the US FDA approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda), an immunotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer patients with certain genetic mutations and is manufactured by Merck.

The drug may be an alternative for a small percentage of people suffering from unresectable pancreatic cancer. It works by blocking the ability of cancer cells’ to avoid an immune attack. Cancers with high microsatellite instability (MSI) have been demonstrated to be mainly prone to treatment with Keytruda. High MSI can be found in pancreatic cancers, however, it is not common. Targeted therapies that are available for the treatment of pancreatic cancers include Erlotinib and Larotrectinib (Vitrakvi). The US FDA approved Erlotinib for patients living with advanced pancreatic cancer along with the chemotherapy drug Gemzar (gemcitabine).

Erlotinib is used to block the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) effect. EGFR is a protein that can become abnormal and support the growth and spread of cancer. One of the major instance for targeted therapy under trial is Lupin’s MEK inhibitor compound (LNP3794). In September 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lupin Ltd. declared a licensing, development, and commercialization agreement for Lupin’s MEK inhibitor compound (LNP3794) as an effective targeted therapy for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat cancers. This collaboration intends for the development of Lupin’s lead MEK inhibitor compound along with one of innovative KRAS inhibitors of Boehringer Ingelheim for patients suffering from lung and gastrointestinal cancers harboring a comprehensive spectrum of oncogenic KRAS mutations.

KRAS mutations occur in one in seven of entire human metastatic cancers which makes it the most often mutated cancer-causing gene, with mutation rates of over 90% in pancreatic cancers, over 40% in colorectal cancers and over 30% in lung adenocarcinomas. Lupin’s MEK Inhibitor program has cleared early clinical stages. The emerging trials on such kinds of novel drugs will likely offer an opportunity for more reliable, accurate, and potential treatment for pancreatic cancer. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the global pancreatic cancer drugs market.

Global Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market- Segmentation

By Cancer Type

Exocrine

Endocrine

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy Drugs

Targeted Therapy Drugs

Immunotherapy Drugs

Global Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla Ltd.

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Kura Oncology, Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

