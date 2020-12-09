Wheat Protein Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Wheat Protein Market size was valued at USD 1.95 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2019, to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2025.

Wheat protein is obtained by processing wheat, which includes a variety of extraction processes using a variety of enzymes. The growing demand for plant foods is expected to drive the growth of the global wheat protein market. Wheat protein provided a better alternative to animal protein, increasing the demand for wheat protein among the growing vegetarian population.

Key Players

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), The Agrana Group (India), MGP Ingredients, Inc. (US), The Manildra Group (Australia), Roquette (France), Glico Nutrition Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Kröner-Stärke (Germany), Tereos Syrol (France),

Based on Product, the market has been segmented as follows:

Wheat gluten

Wheat protein isolate

Textured wheat protein

Hydrolyzed wheat protein

Based on Application, the market has been segmented as follows:

Bakery & snacks

Pet food

Nutritional bars & drinks

Processed meat

Meat analogs

Others (dairy products, cosmetics, pasta, and noodles)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Wheat Protein industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Wheat Protein Market Report

1. What was the Wheat Protein Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Wheat Protein Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wheat Protein Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

