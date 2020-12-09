Global (Cloud Radio Access Network) C-RAN Market Share, Trends & Forecast to 2019-2025

The growing advancement in 5G technology further encourages C-RAN that further contributes to market growth. 5G technology has the ability to unleash advanced economic opportunities and several benefits to society, providing it to be as a potential element in transforming the telecommunication industry. 5G will totally redefine the RF front-end interacts with the network and the modem. 5G plays the role of catalyst for the innovation and deployment of IoT across industry verticals. 5G represents a paradigm shift in the architecture of the communication network, with the introduction of a range of 5G-enabled devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones, expected to accelerate revenue generation through the network.

Moreover, increasing investment in the advancement of 5G technology further projected to propel the demand of C-RAN solutions In August 2018, Nokia Corp. received an investment of $584 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for R&D of 5G technology. The company has further collaborated with Sprint in September 2018 and has developed 5G new radio (NR) connection through MIMO technology across 2.5 GHz spectrum. Moreover, Samsung is planning to invest $22 billion in the development of AI and 5G technology by 2021. The company has further collaborated with Verizon, a US-based mobile network provider, for the installation of a 5G network in some cities in the US.Samsung is offering various end-to-end 5G equipment to Verizon, to support the 5G network installation in Houston and Sacramento. The company will further fulfill the increasing demand for 5G in the near future.

The other Key companies in the telecommunications industry that have made heavy investments into the R&D of 5G technology include Samsung Electronics, NTT DoCoMo, Huawei, Alcatel Lucent, Fujitsu, NEC, Ericsson, Nokia, Google, and Verizon. Qualcomm announced the development of most effective modems in March 2018, and the company is further developing 5G antennas for the smartphones. Moreover, Qorvo Inc. is making 5G deployment a reality by supporting the growth of mobile data with a wide range of RF connectivity solutions.

Global C-RAN Market Segmentation

By Network Type

3G

4G

5G

By Technology

Virtualization Technology

Centralized Technology

Global C-RAN Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

