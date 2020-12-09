Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2019-2025

The increased efficiency and business productivity of cloud-based services further encourage cloud database and DBaaS that further contributes to market growth. There are various benefits of the cloud infrastructure services that assist the organization in increasing their operational efficiency and business productivity. Cloud computing allows the organization to outsource operational IT work to a cloud service provider. This shifts the risk of maintaining an IT infrastructure to the cloud service provider. Further, one of the major aims of an organization is to make a profit and cutting operational costs wherever possible. Cloud infrastructure services have no upfront cost, flat monthly charges on the basis of the amount of bandwidth use and ease of scalability in either direction and switching from a server-based system to a cloud model.

Moreover, cloud-based services ensure easy collaboration between employees and enterprises. Workers can easily document and files. Cloud-based services offer a more effective collaboration system that allows employees to access files from a central location that results in the improved business bottom line. Further, cloud computing allows organizations to cope with market conditions with greater flexibility. Apart from adapting to external conditions, cloud solutions also enable quick response to internal demand. For example, if the organization’s demand increases, cloud services can be rise to meet the demand, and then be easily decreased as demand drops. Thus, eliminating the problem of over-provisioning or IT systems overload.

Increasing inclination towards hybrid cloud services in the cloud database and DBaaS market

Hybrid cloud is becoming increasingly widespread and thus organizations require functional solutions that assist in obtaining the advantages of strategic workload allocation. With the rise witnessed in colocation, organizations now have the prospect to create hybrid cloud environments with having to splurge any penny for in-house data centers. Through collaboration, the reliance on on-premises private cloud servers can be reduced significantly and companies can accumulate a strong portfolio of private servers that are handled by a skilled colocation provider. Such collaborations can assist in maintaining a huge presence in the market for small and mid-sized organizations, enabling them to take advantage of everything a cloud approach has to offer therefore encourages the demand of hybrid cloud-based services.

Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Segmentation

By Database Type

NoSQL

SQL

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others (Manufacturing)

Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

