Global Connected Home Security Devices Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2025

The global connected home security device market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors that enhance the global connected home security device industry growth include the increased adoption of these systems owing to the availability of technologically enhanced and advanced products, designed and manufactured by the key players. Integration of IoT and AI has encouraged the increased adoption of these devices for monitoring & tracking and hence has created ample opportunities for market growth.

The high incidents of robberies increase the demand for enhanced security and safety solutions along with effective monitoring technology. The increased adoption of smart devices is also favoring market growth. Besides, the advent of cloud technology, in the solutions offer ubiquitous and collaborative advantages, which are encouraging the customers to buy such products. Furthermore, home insurance policies which include the installation of monitored security systems are strengthening the connected home security market growth. However, lack of awareness among peoples regarding these systems less developed and in developing regions is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Further, the key players are adopting various strategies to provide enhanced security devices and solutions to the customers. ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Control International PLC, ASSA ABLOY Group, AT&T Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH., and Schneider Electric SE, are among the key players operating in the global connected home security device market.

In December 2019, Quantify Technology, one of the key players in providing intelligent buildings signed an agreement with Harvey Norman Commercial Division, and 3 Property Group, for the designing, manufacturing and supplying all the connected home solution for the future projects of the 3 Property Group for the next three years. The company also declared that these solutions will be marketed under the name 3Q Home Automation. The agreement is worth $170,000 and will aid Quantify Technology to leverage the large customer base.

Global Connected Home Security Device Market – Segmentation

By Type

Locks & Access Controls

Alarms & Notification Systems

Cameras & Monitoring Systems

Others

By Connectivity Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID/ NFC

Others

Global Connected Home Security Device Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

