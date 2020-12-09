Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The nano and microsatellite market are expected to record a CAGR of over 17% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The increasing success rate of CubeSats in multiple space applications such as education, earth observation, remote sensing, science, and defense has led many organizations to launch it in space.

Additionally, the reduction in the cost of launching nano and microsatellites has led many schools and universities to launch their own satellites with the help of various satellite launch platforms around the world. This is one of the main reasons to drive the market as many venture capitalists are investing in startups in space technology.

Earth observation applications are now in high demand and the market for these applications is expected to grow further. Over the past decade, the demand for nano and microsatellites for Earth observations has increased exponentially and this demand is expected to drive the growth of the studied market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Planet Labs and Spire are two of the major players in the nano and microsatellite market. Both these companies are based in the United States. However, many new startups, schools, and universities from Europe and Asia-Pacific are also launching their own nano and microsatellites. With the building of these nano and microsatellites becoming affordable and the success rate in launching these satellites becoming better, many players are expected to venture into this market, thereby making it more fragmented in the years to come.

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segmentation

Mass Outlook

Nanosatellites

Microsatellites

Application Outlook

Communication & Navigation

Earth Observation/Remote Sensing

Scientific Research

Technology and Academic Training

End-use Outlook

Government

Defence & Security

Commercial

Civil

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Report

What was the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

