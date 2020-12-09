Global Food Biotechnology Market will experience a noticeable growth during the Forecast period to 2025

Global food biotechnology market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2019-2025). The growing adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops across the globe is driving the growth of the food biotechnology market. GM crops are referred to as the crops in which the genetic material such as DNA is altered using genetically engineered methods. An individual gene that is modified for the GM crop enhances the durability and nutritional value of the crop, in order to generate biologically robust crops. Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is one such bacteria that is used in the modification of genes in the crops such as corn. GM crops have their genetic material modified through biotechnologies, in order to develop enhanced characteristics in the crop, which includes herbicide tolerance, enhancement of certain nutrients, insect resistance, and drought tolerance.

Increasing the adoption of Bt corn can be regarded as the commercial introduction of novel ranges that are resistant to the corn earworm and the rootworm. Adoption rates for Bt corn often fluctuate, depending on damages created by the European corn borer and corn rootworm to the crops. Similarly, the adoption rates for Bt cotton majorly depend on the severity of bollworm, tobacco budworm, and pink bollworm as these cause damage to the crop.Research institutes and companies are focusing on the development of a number of GM crops or transgenic crops that would carry novel traits for commercial agriculture production. Some of the characteristics developed by the institutes and companies are inter alia, maize, pest-resistant cotton, canola, herbicide glyphosate-resistant soybean, viral disease-resistant potatoes, cotton, papaya, and squash.

Global Food Biotechnology Market

By Type

Transgenic Biology

Synthetic Biology

By Application

Plants

Animals

Global Food Biotechnology Market Segmentation by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

