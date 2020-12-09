Global AI in Defense Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2019-2025

The global AI in defense market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR during the forecast period. AI can be utilized in the development of autonomous and intelligent weapon systems, such as unmanned aerial, underwater and surface vehicles, as well as cruise missiles and military robotics. Such type of weapon systems can use AI to automatically pursue, differentiate, and destroy enemy targets. In addition, AI usually consists of collection and management of information systems, which support to decision making, knowledge base systems, and mission implementation systems. Furthermore, AI can be utilized for efficient processing of sensor information and raw intelligence. This incorporates automation of multi-sensor data fusion and intelligent sensing to leverage situational awareness.

In addition, the introduction of deep learning algorithms into the analysis process for satellite imagery could significantly accelerate the speed of processing, which in turn, will augment the AI in defense market. The major companies, such as Northrop Grumman Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp. are continuously investing in AI technologies for a range of military applications. For instance, in June 2018, Lockheed Martin Corp. declared to increase its venture capital fund by nearly double times, accounting for $200 million and provide investments to a range of SMEs that are engaged in the areas of advanced manufacturing for the defense sector. The venture of the company will further focus on providing additional $100 million investment to SMEs that are engaged in the development of AI, cyber security, and sensor technologies.

Northrop Grumman is an American global aerospace and defense technology company, is engaged in offering its AI services to the defense sector. In April 2019, Northrop Grumman started a research consortium with various universities, which includes Carnegie Mellon University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, Purdue University, and University of Illinois at Chicago, Stanford University, University of Maryland, and University of Massachusetts Amherst. The consortium was purposely formed to endorse machine learning and AI programs. This collaboration is expected to enhance the customer’s mission and increase profitability in the near future. This, in turn, will offer growth opportunity to the global AI in defense market

This shift towards AI-driven platforms boosts the efficiency of C4ISR systems. Due to its capability to improve the speed and accuracy, ranging from logistics to battlefield planning and support are able to improve human decision making. For instance, the military utilized infrared and electro-optical sensors over the decades to track moving and stationary targets. The integration of sensor technology with AI could support in handling visual processing. This could lead to better and faster image recognition. Therefore, shift towards AI platforms to further augment defense capabilities and improve the effectiveness of their services, which will augment the growth of the AI in defense market.

Global AI in Defense Market-Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Platform

Air

Land

Naval

Space

By Application

Cyber Security

Logistics & Transportation

Simulation & Training

Military Healthcare

Threat Monitoring

Others (Information Processing)

Global AI in Defense Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

