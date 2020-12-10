Home Security System Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global home security systems market size was valued at USD 53.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 77.5 billion by 2025 with an average annual growth rate of 8.0% over the forecast period. The growth of the home security systems market is driven by factors such as increased awareness of home security systems, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless technologies, and increased adoption of IP cameras for video surveillance in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Global Home Security System Market competition

This report categorizes the global home security systems market based on systems, services, security, home type, and geography.

By Systems:

Fire Protection Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Access Control Systems

Entrance Control Systems

Intruder Alarm Systems

By Services:

Security System Integration Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Fire Protection Services

Video Surveillance Services

Access Control Services

By Security:

Professionally-Installed and Monitored

Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

By Home Type:

Condominiums/ Apartments

Competitive Landscape

The home security systems market is segmented and consists of many players large and small. In terms of market share, no company has absolute control over the market and everyone has a fair share. Key players include Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Assa Abloy, Bosch Service Solutions GmbH, ADT Inc., Vivint Inc., FrontPoint Security Solutions and LiveWatch Security.

March 2020-Vivint Smart Home launched an AI-powered Doorbell Camera Pro with 180-degree vertical and horizontal field of view with a 1:1 aspect ratio that can intelligently detect packages and protect against theft and other potential threats. It gives homeowners peace of mind by helping to prevent crime before it happens.

December 2019-Bosch launched a range of IP 3000i cameras that provide high quality and reliable surveillance for standalone installations or general surveillance. It is equipped with micro dome, mini dome, bullet and turret options available at resolutions up to 5 MP for indoor and outdoor use. The IP 3000i cameras now have essential video analytics built in as standard.

Key vendors

Robert Bosch

Honeywell

ADT

LiveWatch Security

FrontPoint Security Solutions

Recent Developments

Geographic Coverage



