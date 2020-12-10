Software Defined Networking Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global software defined networking market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 42% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The exponential growth of big data is fueling the adoption of software-defined data centers across domains such as retail, IT, BFSI and telecommunications in part. Software-defined infrastructure helps organizations implement automation processes faster. North America will continue to lead global software-defined networking during the evaluation period. The United States makes a significant contribution to the growth of the market in this region.
Software Defined Networking Market Key Segments:
By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
By Component
- Hardware Component
- Services
- Software
By Application
- SD-WAN
- SD-LAN
- Security Applications
- Others
By Solution
- Physical Network Infrastructure Solution
- Network Virtualization
- Automation Solution
By End-User
- Retail
- IT & Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Industrial
- Government
- Others
Company Profiles
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- IBM Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- VMware
- Juniper Networks
- Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.
- Cumulus Networks
- NEC Corporation
- Brocade Communications Systems
- Broadcom Ltd
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Software Defined Networking Market Report
- What was the Software Defined Networking Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Software Defined Networking Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software Defined Networking Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
