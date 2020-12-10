Turbocharger Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global turbocharger market is valued at $16.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $24.3 billion by 2027, with an annual average growth of 5%.

The turbocharger is an integral part of an internal combustion (IC) engine, with the help of the injected combustion air, it increases the amount of air intake in the combustion chamber to improve its performance. IC engines require additional air for combustion of additional fuel for large power generation, which reduces efficiency, and turbochargers play a key role in increasing efficiency by supplying compressed air. The global turbocharger market is expected to see remarkable growth in the coming years as these chargers ensure optimal engine performance and improved fuel economy. Turbochargers work best especially at high engine speeds and do not require power to operate. It is driven by the flow of combustion gases from the engine. Currently, this technology is mainly used in the automotive and aerospace industries. Manufacturers, for example, use turbochargers in the engines of high-speed racing cars, generating a large amount of power even in harsh and high temperature conditions.

Turbocharger Market Segmentation

By Technology

Twin-turbo Technology

Wastegate Technology

Variable Geometry Technology (VGT)

By Application

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Ships & Aircrafts

Agriculture & Construction

Locomotives

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Material

Cast Iron

Aluminum

By End-User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Key Players

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

EATON Corporation

Honeywell International Corporation

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Precision Turbo & Engine

Rotomaster International

Turbo Dynamics Ltd.

