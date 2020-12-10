Global Smart Waste Management Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global smart waste management market is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Bigbelly Inc., Building Research Establishment Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., Ecube Labs Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Republic Services Inc., SAP SE, SENSONEO, Smartbin, and SUEZ Group are some of the key players operating in and are contributing to the global smart waste management industry growth during the forecast period. Some contributions by the key players include:

In November 2019, Big Belly Solar Inc., a company indulged in smart waste management launched the latest Talking Trash bin in Sweden. The company is continuously contributed by developing and implementing the latest solutions to enhance the popularity of the talking device among consumers. Thus, this aids the company to expand its reach globally and enables the company to maintain its position in the global smart waste management market.

In February 2019, IBM Corp. launched a novel portfolio of IoT solutions that integrates advanced analytics and AI to aid enterprises including the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) for the improvement of its maintenance strategies. These solutions aid organizations in asset-intensive industries such as energy & utility, manufacturing, chemicals, oil & gas, and transportation among others. Thus, this enabled the company to expand its product portfolio.

In February 2018, Enevo OY prolonged waste management and recycling services in UK. It offered the services to UK’s McDonald’s franchise along with 7 more locations. It also aided in eliminating their waste collection costs by 12% in the six months. This enabled the company to extend its services across the country.

In February 2018, IBM along with GreenQ adopted novel IoT technology for managing waste workflows. It aimed to generate IoT architecture for the smart waste management system, that is, the Internet of Garbage (IoG), to bring sensors and Big Data analytics to residential garbage routes. Furthermore, GreenQ goals to make a robust waste management solution with IBM cloud functions, for analyzing and monitoring the waste management capabilities.

In May 2018, Bigbelly Inc. partnered with Future Street Ltd. for smart waste management and recycling systems. In addition, the companies signed a multi-region license agreement for investing in sales and marketing programs, business development initiatives, regional event participation, and localized strategic operational support for emerging its business across the Middle East and European regions.

In May 2018, SAP SE launched a kit that aids in minimizing waste to the maximum margin with SAP Leonardo. SAP Leonardo utilizes machine learning capabilities for the reduction of waste significantly and aims for zero waste.

Global Smart Waste Management Market – Segmentation

By System

Smart Waste Bin Collection System

Smart Fleet Management & Logistic Solution

Smart Waste Recycling System

By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Smart Waste Management Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Bigbelly Inc.

Building Research Establishment Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Compology

Covanta Holding Corp.

Ecube Labs Co. Ltd.

Enevo OY

EVOECO

Evreka

IBM Corp.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Republic Services Inc.

Rubicon Technologies, LLC.

SAP SE

SENSONEO

Smartbin.

SUEZ Group

Urbiotica

Veolia Group

Waste Management, Inc.

