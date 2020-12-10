Global Account-Based Analytics Software Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The account-based analytics software market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The rising inclination of accountants towards newly advanced accounting software over the conventional software for the marketing purpose is a major factor to drive the growth of the global account-based analytics software market. The customized or personalized accounting software offers technological competitiveness that creates a favorable environment for the expansion of accounting activities. Account-based analytics software complements the lead generation strategy in the corporate with the use of such software businesses turn their attention to high-value accounts and try to reach stakeholders in a personalized manner with the intent to generate more revenue stream to their companies.

The account-based analytics software is highly adopted for different applications in several verticals such as business enterprise, education institution and others to manage sales activity and to perform several other account-related functions. This software is used to increase the efficiency of business functions. The rising demand for the software that can meet the customer-specific requirements is anticipated to propel the growth of the global account-based analytics software market.

Company Profiles

Market Segmentation

Global Account-Based Analytics Software Market by Type

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Global Account-Based Analytics Software Market by Verticals

Business Enterprise

Government Department

Educational Institutions

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

6Sense Insights, Inc.

Caliber UX, Inc.

Demandbase, Inc.

Engagio, Inc.

Full Circle Insights, Inc.

Infer, Inc.

Jabmo, Inc.

LeanData, Inc.

Madison Logic, Inc.

Market Resources Partners, LLC

Marketo, Inc.

Metadata, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NextRoll, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Intacct, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAM Solutions Inc.

SAP SE

Triblio, Inc.

