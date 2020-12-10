Global Account-Based Analytics Software Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The account-based analytics software market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The rising inclination of accountants towards newly advanced accounting software over the conventional software for the marketing purpose is a major factor to drive the growth of the global account-based analytics software market. The customized or personalized accounting software offers technological competitiveness that creates a favorable environment for the expansion of accounting activities. Account-based analytics software complements the lead generation strategy in the corporate with the use of such software businesses turn their attention to high-value accounts and try to reach stakeholders in a personalized manner with the intent to generate more revenue stream to their companies.
The account-based analytics software is highly adopted for different applications in several verticals such as business enterprise, education institution and others to manage sales activity and to perform several other account-related functions. This software is used to increase the efficiency of business functions. The rising demand for the software that can meet the customer-specific requirements is anticipated to propel the growth of the global account-based analytics software market.
Market Segmentation
Global Account-Based Analytics Software Market by Type
- Cloud-based
- On-Premises
Global Account-Based Analytics Software Market by Verticals
- Business Enterprise
- Government Department
- Educational Institutions
- Others
Regional Analysis
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- 6Sense Insights, Inc.
- Caliber UX, Inc.
- Demandbase, Inc.
- Engagio, Inc.
- Full Circle Insights, Inc.
- Infer, Inc.
- Jabmo, Inc.
- LeanData, Inc.
- Madison Logic, Inc.
- Market Resources Partners, LLC
- Marketo, Inc.
- Metadata, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NextRoll, Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sage Intacct, Inc.
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAM Solutions Inc.
- SAP SE
- Triblio, Inc.
