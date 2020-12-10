Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global aromatherapy diffusers market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors that drive the growth of the market include various health benefits of aromatherapy, growing beauty, and spa industry, rapidly changing lifestyles of the peoples.

Health Benefits of Aromatherapy to Encourage the Growth of the Aromatherapy Diffusers Market

There are several benefits possessed by the aromatherapy that helped to improve the health and well being of the persons. Aroma oil diffusers aid in reducing stress levels among the peoples. Aromatherapy aids in improving both psychological and physical health. It also aids in creating a soothing ambiance in the commercial as well as residential places. Further, rising consumer awareness regarding the essential oils for its antibacterial, antiviral properties, antidepressant, stimulating, detoxifying, among other features are likely to flourish the growth of the global aromatherapy diffusers industry during the forecast period.

Growing Beauty and Spa Industry to Boost the Growth of the Aromatherapy Diffusers Market

The market is also fuelling due to the increasing beauty and spa industry as it also focusses on providing the best services to the customers. Further, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income upsurge the adoption of various beauty and spa products and services. In the beauty and spa aroma, oil diffusers are used during body massage and spa treatments. Thus, this is likely to enhance the utilization of aroma oil diffusers. Besides, various product innovation and technological developments are also contributing to the growth of the global aromatherapy diffusers industry.

Rapidly Changing Lifestyles of the Peoples to Boost the Growth of the Aromatherapy Diffusers Market

Increasing stress levels owing to frequently changing lifestyles of the peoples has encouraged the customer base to opt for aromatherapy which in turn flourished the market for aromatherapy diffusers during the forecast period.

Key Players to Expand the Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Size

Further, Edens Gardens Inc., Neal’s Yards Remedies, Plant Therapy, Inc., Soulflower Co. Ltd., Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Young Living Essential Oils, Zija International, and others are some of the key players contributing towards the growth of the aromatherapy diffusers industry. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, are some of the key strategies adopted by the aromatherapy diffusers market players to sustain in the competitive market.

Higher Costs Associated with the Essential Oils used in the Diffusers to Negatively Affect the Industry Growth

The higher costs of the diffusers, as well as the essential oils that are utilized in the diffusers for diffusion and lack of awareness among the developing economies especially in the rural areas, may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Nebulizing Diffuser

Ultrasonic Diffuser

Evaporative Diffuser

Heat Diffuser

By Application

Relaxation

Pain Management

Insect Repellents

Mood Enhancers & Energy Boosters

Others

Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

DoTERRA International, LLC

Edens Gardens, Inc.

Helias Oils LLC

Hubmar International

InnoGear

Neal’s Yards Remedies

NOW Foods

Pilgrim Collection

Plant Therapy, Inc.

Soulflower Co. Ltd.

Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft

Young Living Essential Oils

Zija International

