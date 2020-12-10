Global Legal Hold Software Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global legal hold software market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. A legal hold is a kind of liability that an organization uses to preserve all forms of relevant information. When litigation is anticipated, a legal policy takes care of identifying relevant information. This information could be electronically stored information or paper documents that are related to the users on legal hold.

Legal hold software preserves all relevant electronic communication, which is subject to litigation. The information is preserved as evidence and can be used future in the court of law.A legal hold software also prevents or notify against tampering or spoliation of evidence that is when a document or information that is required for e-discovery is destroyed or altered significantly. This feature of legal hold software is raising its adoption in the organizations, which in turn, is driving the growth of the global legal hold software market.

The legal hold software tools also create comprehensive dashboard views, so teams can see when a custodian leaves an organization, and hence they can enable email archiving or suspend the destruction of data. A legal hold software also aids with the process of avoiding significant fines to the organization, as well as streamlines and simplifies the legal holds process. With the use of legal hold software, the organization can gain visibility into all legal hold activity to minimize company risk, increase defensibility, and ensure all relevant data is properly collected and preserved. The advantages of the integration of legal hold software in organizations are significantly expanding the global legal hold software market size.

For instance, In Sync is a software used by many organizations, allows legal administrators to create legal codes from the centralized admin console. When a legal hold is created administrators can add custodians and preserve data across all the devices and cloud applications of the users. It can also take care of collecting the user data from the laptop desktops mobile and cloud applications for the user only to hold. The software also maintains user and audit trails to avoid spoliation of data. Once the users are put on legal hold, administrators can directly access the data using any interface. This is the reason, it is increasingly being adopted by the organizations, and hence driving the legal hold software market growth during the forecast period.

Global Legal Hold Software Market- Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Industry Verticals

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Legal Hold Software Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Alfresco Software, Inc.

Cicayda, LLC

CloudNine

Consilio LLC

Epiq Systems, Inc.

Exterro, Inc.

KLDiscovery

Logikcull

Mitratech Holdings Inc.

Nuix Pty Ltd.

Onit, Inc.

Onna Technologies, Inc.

OpenText Corp.

PageFreezer Software Inc.

Relativity

Thomson ReutersGroup

Vertical Discovery Corp.

Zapproved LLC

