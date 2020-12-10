Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

The global hydroxychloroquine market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Significant rise in the incidences of COVID-19 is primarily encouraging the demand for hydroxychloroquine across the countries. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), on 13th April 2020, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and mortalities reported globally was 76,498 and 5,702, in particular. Of these, Region of the Americas, which include the US, Canada, Brazil, and Ecuador, and among others had the largest number of incidences globally with 36,804 confirmed cases. This rising incidences of COVID-19 and delay in the launch of COVID-19 vaccine have increased the government focus towards available potential alternatives that could alleviate the effects of COVID-19 among patients.

A full report of Hydroxychloroquine Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/hydroxychloroquine-market

Therefore, most of the countries have shifted their focus towards hydroxychloroquine owing to its demonstrated antiviral activity in some researches which shows the ability of these class of drugs to alter the activity of immune system with an established safety profile at suitable doses. As per the small clinical trial conducted in France, hydroxychloroquine enables patients to recover from the COVID-19 quickly. However, a study in Beijing witnessed that the drug provided no potential benefit for COVID-19. Several rigorous tests are put in place to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, which includes one sponsored clinical trial by the WHO.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/hydroxychloroquine-market

Some of these clinical trials have created an assumption that it may be useful to treat COVID-19 patients. However, it may have certain side-effects as even short-term use could result in dermatological reactions, cardiac arrhythmias, hypoglycemia, and seizures. Even there are weak evidences of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19, several countries have put their efforts to arrange these drugs to combat the effects of COVID-19. For instance, the US, Spain, Germany, and Brazil are some countries using hydroxychloroquine amid COVID-19 outbreak. This, in turn, has increased the demand for these drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

India is the major producer of hydroxychloroquine tablets and is supplying a considerable amount of drugs to multiple countries. For instance, on 11th April 2020, India declared to ship hydroxychloroquine tablets to 13 countries, such as the US, Brazil, Spain, Bahrain, Germany, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the Dominican Republic. Therefore, the rising incidences of COVID-19 across the globe have been contributing to the growth of the global hydroxychloroquine market.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market- Segmentation

By Application

COVID-19

Malaria

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lupus Erythematosus

Others (Porphyria cutanea tarda (PCT) and Q Fever)

By Dosage Type

100 mg

200 mg

400 mg

600 mg

800 mg

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/hydroxychloroquine-market

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol Laboratories Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (CHL)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Laurus Labs Ltd.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Sanofi S.A.

Shenhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Wallace Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404