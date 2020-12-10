Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46% during the forecast period, from USD 16 million in 2020 to USD 234 million by 2025.

With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the demand for charging stations is expected to increase significantly in the near future. Plug-in charging stations take longer to charge, so wireless electric car chargers on the go can meet your needs and expand your range.

Get Sample Copy of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/wireless-charging-for-electric-vehicle-market/42078/#ert_pane1-1

Key Market Players

The major players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), WiTricity Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany).

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by application

Public/Commercial Charging Station

Home Charging Unit

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by component

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

A full report of Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/wireless-charging-for-electric-vehicle-market/42078/



Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Report

1. What was the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market. For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/wireless-charging-for-electric-vehicle-market/42078/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404