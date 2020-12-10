Beer Market Size, share, Industry Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunities, Forecast 2018-2023

The global beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage across the globe. The beer market is growing significantly due to the growing youth population and the rising popularity of beer among them. The growing market for craft beer and the availability of low alcohol beer are also motivating the market. Moreover, there are certain factors that are restraining the market such as the availability of substitute products, increased age of alcohol consumption, heavy regulations and tax laws. However, a vast opportunity can be seen in the future due to the rising demand of beer from emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Korea. The introduction of flavored and low alcohol beer is also attracting consumers from across the globe.

The global beer market is studied on the basis of the geographical regions and has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market in terms of revenue. North America market is driven by high consumption of alcohol, high standards of living, eased regulation and reduced legal age for alcohol consumption. Europe is second to North America in terms of revenue generation. It is home to some of the top brands and popular beers in the world. Europe is the most liberal market for beer consumption. The major countries that will contribute to the growth of the market include UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate. The major countries contributing to the growth of the beer market in the APAC region includes China, India, Korea, Thailand and Japan. Larger customer base, high consumption of beer, significant youth population are the major factors driving the APAC region.

Global beer market players such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Kirin Holdings and Asahi Group are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Snow, Tsingtao, Bud Light, Budweiser, Heineken, Corona, Tuborg and Carlsberg are the highest selling beers across the globe. The companies are focusing on product innovations, expansions, M&A, finding a new market or innovation in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. The report includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation and company profiling of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL BEER MARKET, BY PRODUCTION ($ MILLION)

MACRO BREWERY

MICRO-BREWERY

GLOBAL BEER MARKET, BY PRODUCTION (MILLION HECTOLITRES)

MACRO BREWERY

MICRO-BREWERY

GLOBAL BEER MARKET, BY CATEGORY ($ MILLION)

SUPER PREMIUM BEER

PREMIUM BEER

NORMAL BEER

GLOBAL BEER MARKET, BY CATEGORY (MILLION HECTOLITRES)

SUPER PREMIUM BEER

PREMIUM BEER

NORMAL BEER

GLOBAL BEER MARKET, BY PACKAGING ($ MILLION)

CANNED BEER

BOTTLED BEER

DRAUGHT BEER

GLOBAL BEER MARKET, BY PACKAGING (MILLION HECTOLITRES)

CANNED BEER

BOTTLED BEER

DRAUGHT BEER

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

FRANCE

ITALY

SPAIN

REST OF EUROPE

APAC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF APAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV

ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD.

BEIJING YANJING BREWERY CO., LTD.

CARLSBERG A/S

CHINA RESOURCES SNOW BREWERIES LIMITED

DIAGEO PLC

D.G. YUENGLING & SON, INC.

HEINEKEN N.V.

KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

MOLSON COORS BREWING COMPANY

NEW BELGIUM BREWING COMPANY, INC.

NORTH AMERICAN BREWERIES, INC.

OETTINGER BRAUEREI GMBH

PABST BREWING COMPANY, LLC

SIERRA NEVADA BREWING CO.

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.

THE LAGUNITAS BREWING COMPANY

TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED

UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

