Beer Market Size, share, Industry Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunities, Forecast 2018-2023

The global beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage across the globe. The beer market is growing significantly due to the growing youth population and the rising popularity of beer among them. The growing market for craft beer and the availability of low alcohol beer are also motivating the market. Moreover, there are certain factors that are restraining the market such as the availability of substitute products, increased age of alcohol consumption, heavy regulations and tax laws. However, a vast opportunity can be seen in the future due to the rising demand of beer from emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Korea. The introduction of flavored and low alcohol beer is also attracting consumers from across the globe.
The global beer market is studied on the basis of the geographical regions and has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market in terms of revenue. North America market is driven by high consumption of alcohol, high standards of living, eased regulation and reduced legal age for alcohol consumption. Europe is second to North America in terms of revenue generation. It is home to some of the top brands and popular beers in the world. Europe is the most liberal market for beer consumption. The major countries that will contribute to the growth of the market include UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate. The major countries contributing to the growth of the beer market in the APAC region includes China, India, Korea, Thailand and Japan. Larger customer base, high consumption of beer, significant youth population are the major factors driving the APAC region.
Global beer market players such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Kirin Holdings and Asahi Group are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Snow, Tsingtao, Bud Light, Budweiser, Heineken, Corona, Tuborg and Carlsberg are the highest selling beers across the globe. The companies are focusing on product innovations, expansions, M&A, finding a new market or innovation in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. The report includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation and company profiling of the market.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- FRANCE
- ITALY
- SPAIN
- REST OF EUROPE
APAC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
REST OF THE WORLD
