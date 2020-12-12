

NEW YORK – December 10, 2020 – Unbeaten interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert and hard-hitting Jaime Arboleda previewed their upcoming showdown taking place live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, December 12 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Also discussing their respective clashes were rising super lightweight Richardson Hitchins and former champion Argenis Mendez, who meet in the 10-round co-main event, and middleweight contenders Ronald Ellis and Matt Korobov, who battle in a 10-round duel to open the SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION telecast.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing. Hitchins vs. Mendez is co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

Here is what the fighters had to say Thursday:

CHRIS COLBERT

“I didn’t watch film on Arboleda. I know he is going to come game and I know his trainer is going to have him in great shape and ready to fight. I am coming to execute my game plan on Saturday night on SHOWTIME. I am just going to be me – ‘Primetime’ – and this time on primetime TV.

“I feel I am one of the best at 130-pounds, but until I prove that in the ring, I can’t consider myself the best in the division yet. I want to get in there with the top five guys. I know I can beat any champion in this weight class.

“I predict a dominating performance. My name is Chris ‘Primetime’ Colbert, I have to look spectacular every single time. You never saw Deion ‘Primetime’ Sanders come out and not look spectacular.”

JAIME ARBOLEDA

“Chris is a very good fighter and a great boxer. He is in the top of the division as far as his boxing skills. On Saturday night, I am going to test him. I don’t think Chris has been tested like I have. I was tested in my last fight against Jayson Velez and came out victorious. Chris is not as strong as Velez.

“Colbert’s biggest downfall will be his arrogance. He doesn’t have the firepower to finish me with one punch. He’s not a puncher like that. He picks his shots and moves. He’s a boxer and I am a boxer-puncher.”

RICHARDSON HITCHINS

“After a year like this, I’m just ready to finish it off in spectacular fashion. I was blessed to have two great opportunities with SHOWTIME in 2020, now it’s time to do my part and give the fans a show. I feel great and it’s going to show on Saturday night.

“My opponent is going to come with everything he has and so am I. I’m not making promises. I’m just going to show the world my God-given ability and all the work I’ve put in. Be sure to tune in to watch me and my brother Chris Colbert go to work!

“They say Mendez is a tricky guy and a guy with a known name. I don’t think he has that elite level experience. I know deep in my heart that I am better than him and on Saturday night, I will prove it.”

ARGENIS MENDEZ

“Hitchins is not ready for this fight. In my last four fights, I have fought fighters better than him. I think Juan Heraldez and Anthony Peterson were better fighters. I have watched him a lot and I don’t see anything special in him.

“During the pandemic I’ve been able to work on some things that I needed to. I stayed in shape the whole time. I don’t drink or smoke. I stay healthy. It wasn’t difficult to find sparring. I have some tall, fast sparring partners who helped me prepare.

“I want to dominate this young kid. I want to show you my skills and show that I am still here, still dangerous and I can still fight. I want to fight for a world title again.”

RONALD ELLIS

“Korobov is a slick boxer and he’s got a lot of experience, but this fight is about me getting punches in bunches. If I stay on him, it’s going to be hard for him to set up anything.

“It’s been a year since his shoulder injury, but he’s on the older side now so I doubt he’s fully recovered We’re going to test that.

“My next fight after this is going to be big. That’s what I am using this fight for. He is thinking he’s going to win and try to get a rematch with Jermall Charlo. I am using it for the same exact thing except it’s not a rematch, it will be my first time against the big guys. I think I deserve to be there and I think this fight is going to be my showcase.”

MATT KOROBOV

“It’s been exactly one year since my last fight. My shoulder feels good and my preparation went well. I am in the best shape I can be for this fight. I didn’t watch a lot of film, but I studied enough to set my preparations for Saturday night. I was more focused on the work that I needed to do in the gym to get myself ready.

“After a couple of months of healing, my manager tried to get the rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. but we got no answer and had to move on to get back in the ring. Ronald Ellis was the first name they brought up and I told them, ‘yes,’ right away. I want a rematch with [Chris] Eubank Jr. but I guess it will never happen. We’re on to a big fight against Ellis on Saturday.”

ABOUT COLBERT VS. ARBOLEDA

Colbert vs. Arboleda will see two of the top fighters in the 130-pound division meet when unbeaten interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert faces the hard-hitting Jaime Arboleda in the main event of SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION Saturday, December 12 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live on SHOWTIME from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The tripleheader will see rising super lightweight phenom Richardson Hitchins taking on the toughest test of his young career as he faces former world champion Argenis Mendez in the 10-round co-main event and middleweight contenders Ronald Ellis and Matt Korobov battle in the 10-round telecast opener.

Boxing fans can watch the card live on Showtime this Saturday, December 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The event by Premier Boxing Champions takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

“Floyd helped me tremendously while I was back in Las Vegas,” said Hitchins. “I already have the fundamentals as a fighter, but he showed me little things here and there and workouts that I have taken back home with me while I train for this fight. I’m not shy about my ability as a fighter, because I truly believe I am the best up and coming fighter in the game, so these are the kind of fights I need in order to show the world who Richardson Hitchins is.

“Gervonta has been instrumental in past fight camps as well, and he’s the type of person you need. He pushes you to go harder. We go head-to-head in trying to outdo each other, and that’s the type of competition that’s needed in order to really be the best.”

Despite training throughout the pandemic, Hitchins has been able to remain on task and on track throughout his camp that began in Las Vegas before ending in his native Brooklyn under the guidance of his head coach Lenny Wilson.

“The thing about me is, I’m focused no matter what,” said Hitchins. “I don’t take ‘off’ after my fights. I stay in shape all year round; I don’t need to get ready in terms of conditioning or getting my body back in shape because this is my job. I take my job very seriously. The discipline Floyd has had throughout his career is the same discipline I have. I have watched my idols and taken things from them so that I can put myself in a position to win.

“I don’t think the pandemic or the holidays necessarily altered my training. I still have access to my gym. There’s nothing that’s going to stand in my way of becoming great. The pandemic doesn’t slow me down, it’s just another roadblock to test my dedication to the sport.”

The 23-year-old Hitchins represented Haiti at the 2016 Olympic Games and will return to the ring after debuting in 2020 with a 10-round decision victory over Nicholas DeLomba in February. It was Hitchins’ second 10-round decision win after his previous fight saw him best Kevin Johnson following 10 rounds in November 2019.

“I often think back to my fight against Kevin Johnson, he’s a tough fighter and he’s the one who I can confidently say brought the best out of me,” said Hitchins. “Those are the fights that make me look back and watch closely the things I need to work on. That fight also showed me that no one should be overlooked, so going into this fight against Mendez, I’m not overlooking him.”

Mendez presents the most accomplished opponent of Hitchins’ young career. The 34-year-old former champion most recently fought Juan Heraldez and Anthony Peterson to draws in 2019, and scored victories over Eddie Ramirez and Ivan Redkach prior to that. For Hitchins, the strong resume of his opponent is something he relishes as a measuring stick for his progress.

“He’s a veteran, he’s been in there with a lot of tough guys and he’s a former world champion, so he clearly has a skill set that I think I need to face at this point in my career,” said Hitchins. “I need those big fights. He’s older now, but I feel like him in his prime still couldn’t touch my skillset. It’s my job to prove that.

“I know this won’t be an easy fight, but I’ll be prepared for whatever he brings. My motivation is to be more than ordinary. I will fulfill my goals when this is all said and done, and honestly, I’m just waiting for this fight to come so I can show that. Whether it’s Mendez, or whoever, the conviction I have and how I feel about myself is stronger than anything standing in front of me in that ring.”