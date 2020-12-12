Regardless of the outcome on Saturday night, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will etch his name in the UFC history books. However, the Brazilian slugger says he’s more interested in building his legacy inside the Octagon than being the answer to a trivia question. Figueiredo will make the second defense of his belt against top-ranked Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256. The main UFC 256 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Figueiredo will set the record for quickest turnaround ever between fights for a UFC champ at 21 days (the previous mark was 56 days). Moreno is working on the same notice after he fought on the same November card. Figueiredo is a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100), while Moreno is a +260 underdog in the latest Figueiredo vs. Moreno odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, third-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson (-165) faces No. 7-ranked Charles Oliveira (+145). Before making UFC 256 picks of your own, make sure you check out the latest MMA predictions from SportsLine analyst Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever “ToutMaster” UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 22 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley’s picks are up more than $22,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a massive run in 2020 as he has hit on 24 of his last UFC 33 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs.

At UFC Fight Night last weekend, Marley’s winners included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-170) against Ovince Saint Preux (+150) in a clash of light heavyweight contenders in the co-main event. Marley reasoned that Hill’s explosive speed and power would lead to a knockout victory, and was proven correct when the No. 15-ranked Hill unleashed a flurry that led to a first-round stoppage. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, UFC 256 Vettori fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight. Those selections are only available here.

Figueiredo vs. Moreno preview

Marley knows the main event is one of the biggest in the history of the flyweight division. With another impressive victory, Figueiredo (20-1) will cement his rapid transformation from relative unknown to one of the most dominant active champions in the UFC. Conversely, Moreno (18-5-1) could top off his own blistering rise up the UFC rankings by becoming a champion in his first title bout.

No, this isn’t a deja vu experience — the UFC flyweight championship will be on the line in the main event of a second UFC pay-per-view in a row, as Deiveson Figueiredo defends against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256.

Before we can get to the action inside the Octagon, however, all fighters must successfully get through the UFC 256 official weigh-ins.

Just last month, Figueiredo retained his UFC flyweight title in the main event of UFC 255 by submitting Alex Perez in just under two minutes. On the same night, Moreno defeated Brandon Royval in the card’s featured prelim bout, scoring a TKO just before the end of the first round.

This will mark a new record for the quickest turnaround by a defending UFC champion, just 21 days apart between title defenses. The pair quickly became the main event after both a women’s featherweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson and a Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling bantamweight title fight were both scrapped.

The co-main event of the evening will see the return of Tony Ferguson as he takes on Charles Oliveira in an exciting lightweight featured fight.

Official weigh-in results for UFC 256: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV):

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2 & ESPN+):

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo

Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+):

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett