Robot Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The robot software market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In recent years, robot simulation software is becoming a major part of the integration process for robot integrators across the globe. Hence, the growth of the robot software industry will be driven by the increasing use of robot simulation software.

Simulation software is essential to determine the proper positioning of industrial robots asit is the biggest challenge when setting up a robot work cell in any industry. Since the chance of even the smallest errors or oversights in robot position or proximity to other equipment could result in expensive downtime and repositioning. This is anticipated to drive the robot software market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the use of robot simulation software aids in avoiding expensive, time-consuming and various fully avoidable problems for the company that relies on robots. The currently available simulation software program works with the maximum available robot models in the market such as FANUC, KUKA, and Motoman. Therefore, the flexibility offered by the simulation software in robot integration will increase its adoption and will expand the robot software market size. In addition to this, simulation software allows robot buying to set up a virtual robot work cell in a computer before ordering the actual robot setups. This anticipates the organization in identifying the best arrangement of the robot work cell in advance and avoids the possible errors.

Additionally, the robot simulation software also aids in avoiding costly damages to the industries by assuring in advance that the robots in the work cell won’t collide with each other during their function. Hence, the advantages of simulation software for industries in advance planning will drive the growth of the robot software industry. Moreover, the robot simulation software reduces the system delivery times for the robot which in turn fuels the growth of the robot software market.

Besides, simulation software also benefits the manufacturers along with the end-user as it provides proof of design and proof of concept ensuring that any flaws are not built into the systems of robots. Hence, the use of robot simulation software in the manufacturing industry will significantly drive the robot software market during the forecast period.

Global Robot Software Market- Segmentation

By Software Type

Recognition Software

Simulation Software

Predictive Maintenance Software

Data Management Software

Communication Management Software

By Robot Type

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail &E-commerce

Government &Defense

Healthcare

IT &Telecommunications

Others

Global Robot Software Market- Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

AIBrain Inc.

Brain Corp.

CloudMinds Technology Inc.

Cyberbotics Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corp.

Epson America, Inc.

FANUC UK Ltd.

Furhat Robotics

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Hypertherm, Inc.

IBM Corp.

KUKA AG

Liquid Robotics, Inc. (The Boeing Company)

Microsoft Corp.

Neurala, Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oxbotica

Rethink Robotics GmbH

RoboDK Inc.

