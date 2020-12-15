Smart Sensors Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

The global smart sensors market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 18.2%, during the forecast period. Image sensor is widening their wings in almost every application. Healthcare and automobile sector are no untouched with this. Healthcare industry is growing owing to rising number of chronic disease patients, increasing geriatric population, increasing healthcare infrastructure and so on. Medical imaging concentrates on the capture of images for both therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Snapshots of both physiological and in vivo physiology can be gathered through advanced sensors and computer technology.

After penetrating the consumer and industrial sector for a decade, image sensor is gaining its popularity in automobile world. Automobile market is also growing in terms of popularity, image sensor is finding its applications in automobile sector. Automobile is using image sensor to increase driver’s comfort and safety. CMOS sensor is majorly used in automobile. Smart sensor market is growing in automobile sector owing to increasing technology, increases safety regarding concerns, increasing demand of automobile. Reverse parking assistance, Active Gated Imaging System (AGIS), ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and so on are used in automobile for enhancing automobile safety. These two technologies is growing owing to increasing technology and rising safety concerns.

Smart sensors used in the automobile for deriver’s safety are also known as automobile image sensor. Digital cameras are penetrating the automobile sector at a rapid pace. Cameras are a key sensor in increasing driving assistance, car safety and driving comfort of the driver. The image sensor in the automobile sector is dominated by CMOS sensors. Automobile sensors are different from the sensors that are used in other market sectors, as there is a need to optimize temperature range, dynamic range, speed, cost and many other key parameters.

Additionally, the image sensor is growing vigorously in the automotive sector, majorly in ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), offering growth opportunity for the smart sensors market. The ADAS image sensors improve the driver safety; it helps the car to gather information regarding its surrounding. CMOS sensors are already finding their way into cars equipped with ADAS capabilities, such as blind-spot detection, gesture recognition, collision avoidance, backup cameras, lane-departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control that adjust to changing traffic conditions. The electronics manufacturers are engaged in the development of advanced imaging technologies, so as to drive safety in autonomous driving. In May 2019, ON Semiconductor introduced a portfolio of sensors for automotive applications. It includes the next-generation RGB-IR image sensor solution for in-cabin applications and the Hayabusa family of CMOS image sensors for ADAS and viewing automotive camera systems.

Global Smart Sensors Market-Segmentation

By Therapeutics

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Flow Sensor

Image Sensor

Others (Humidity Sensor and Position Sensor)

By Condition

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others (Building Automation)

Global Smart Sensors Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

LEGRAND

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OMRON Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Smart Sensors, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

TDK Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Vishay Technology Inc.

