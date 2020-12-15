UV Curing System Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global UV curing systems market accounted for 1,163.4Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, accounting for US$2,409.8Mn by 2025.

Global demand for UV curing systems is expected to report strong growth driven by consumption in major emerging markets. More growth opportunities will emerge between 2019 and 2025 compared to the last five years, suggesting a rapid pace of change. Companies that adapt quickly to this changing environment are performing best and generating attractive returns through sustainable transformation, innovation, efficient pricing and sales execution strategies.

Key Players Operating In Global UV Curing Systems Market

Dymax • Nordson • Baldwin Technology • Heraeus • Phoseon • Honle • Panasonic Corporation of North America • Delo • IST METZ • American Ultraviolet • Omron • Excelitas • Uvitro • Atlantic Zeiser • Benford UV • GEW • Hanovia • Miltec UV • Thorlabs • Hoya

Global UV Curing System Market – Segmentation

By Application

Bonding & Assembling

Coating & Finishing

Printing

By End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by UV Curing System Market Report

What was the UV Curing System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of UV Curing System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the UV Curing System Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

