Learning Management System Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2638 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2025.

Learning management systems are software applications that provide the infrastructure, tools and context for delivering e-learning and education solutions to organizations and learners. Learning management systems have grown rapidly over the past few years and are believed to be a growing technology in the software industry.

The key factors driving the growth of the Learning Management Systems market are the growth of the e-learning industry, the growth of the cloud computing market, and the growing demand for cost-effective education solutions in other industries.

Company Profiles

2U, Inc.

Absorb LMS software, Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

Campus Management Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

D2L Corp.

Docebo S.p.A

Educomp Solutions, Ltd.

Ellucian Company L.P.

Follett Corp.

IBM Corp.

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NIIT, Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Pearson Education, Inc.

SAP SE

TalentLMS (Epignosis LLC)

Workday, Inc.

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premise

By User Type

Academics

Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Government & education

Retail

Healthcare

IT & telecom

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

