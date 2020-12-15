EGRC Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) market size before COVID 19 is expected to grow from $32.6 billion in 2020 to $61.2 billion in 2025, with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. On the other hand, after COVID 19, the global eGRC market size is expected to grow from $32.3 billion in 2020 to $608 billion in 2025 over the forecast period.

Key factors driving eGRC market growth include the need to meet stringent compliance requirements and have a holistic view of the need to get a comprehensive view of policy, compliance, risk-related data, growing data and security breaches. This is to increase. It will also provide opportunities for eGRC vendors as the integration of AI (artificial intelligence) and blockchain technology and GRC (Governance Risk Compliance) solutions increases.

Key players operating in the global eGRC (enterprise governance, risk and compliance) market are

Alyne GmbH

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Ideagen Plc.

Lockpath Inc.

LogicManager Inc.

MEGA International

MetricStream Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NAVEX Global, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Resolver Inc.

RSA Security LLC (Symphony Technology Group)

SAI Global (BWise)

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Software AG

StandardFusion

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

EGRC Market Key Segments:

Based on components:

Software

Services

Based on deployment modes:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on enterprise size:

Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)

Enterprises

Based on business functions:

Finance

IT

Legal

Operation

Based on verticals:

BFSI

Construction and Engineering

Energy and Utility

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Mining and Natural Resources

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Academia, Media and Entertainment, Oil and Gas, and Tourism and Hospitality)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

