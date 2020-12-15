Europe Cold and Flu Supplements Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European cold and flu supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market will be majorly driven by the increasing adoption of natural supplements across the region. Additionally, the side effects of various over the counter drugs such as drowsiness is also encouraging the adoption of supplement across the region for the treatment and prevention of cold and flu. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the cold and flu supplement industry across Europe.

Furthermore, the high popularity of elderberry across the region as a natural remedy to aid with the sickness and speed up recovery of cold and flu conditions is impacting the growth of the cold and flu market. Various lab studies have indicated that extracts of European elderberry work in two ways by blocking the ability of various flu viruses to replicated by activating an immune response to fight the virus in cells that have already been infected. Moreover, various supplements that combine Vitamin C, Zinc, and elderberries together, to improve its action against the flu virus are widely available being offered by the manufacturers across the region. This is also expected to significantly fuel the growth of the the cold and flu supplement market during the forecast period.

European Cold and Flu Supplements Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Natural Molecules

Herbal Extracts

Vitamins & Minerals

European Cold and Flu Supplements Market Regional

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Amway Corp.

Ezyleaf Nutrition

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Holland & Barrett Retail Ltd.

mcePharma s. r. o.

Nutraceuticals Group Europe Ltd.

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

