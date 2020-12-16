Global Diagramming Software Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global diagramming software market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Diagramming software is used to draw various types of diagrams and flowcharts. Diagrams and flowcharts are used to make complex data comprehensible. A diagramming software allows users to create detailed diagrams of concept mapping such as Venn diagrams, cause-and-effect, testable models, and others, free diagrams such as seating arrangement for events, office planning, and others, mind-map such as network diagrams, conceptual diagrams, and project ideation, various types of graphs such as bar diagram, line diagram, pie chart, and others.

Data visualization and presentation of data using diagramming software helps the businessperson to understand the trends, scenarios, and pattern in the data. These diagrams help to identify the potential & the weak points of any business unit or an organization, which helps them to take the critical decision. A proper diagram or data visualization is way more superior to the raw data, which is driving the diagramming software market in the business sector.

Moreover, technological advancement is one of the major driving factors that is propelling the global diagramming software market. Now diagramming software providers are able to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning with the diagramming software. In November 2016, Google launched web-based diagramming software Google ai drawing, this system uses machine learning to draw various diagrams. In March 2019, UK-based company, Visirule integrated artificial intelligence with its diagramming software platform. This system uses big data and analytics to make data-driven decisions by creating a proper chart.

Global Diagramming Software Market Segmentation

By Types

Cloud-based

Web-based

By End-User

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Global Diagramming Software Market by Regional

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Awmous, LLC

Cinergix Pvt. Ltd.

Computer Systems Odessa Corp.

EDrawSoft

Evolus, Inc.

Gliffy (Perforce Software, Inc.)

iGrafx, LLC.

Jgraph

Microsoft Corp.

MindManager (Corel Corp.)

Nulab, Inc.

SmartDraw, LLC

The Dia Developers

The Omni Group

yWorks GmbH

