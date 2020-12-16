GCC E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

The GCC e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The e-commerce logistics market of GCC is positively influenced by various factors which includes growing e-commerce market in GCC countries, low price of petrol and Diesel, significant infrastructure in major countries, availability of expatriate workforce and expanding railway network. The e-commerce market of GCC countries are growing consistently creating significant demand for logistics market. Almost all GCC countries are self-sufficient in crude oil production and has significant business from outsourcing crude oil across the globe. Crude oil is cheaper in all GCC countries which is the major factor driving the logistics market. The major economies in GCC countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar has quality infrastructure which always helps the logistics companies to expand their reach and coverage. GCC region has abundant skilled workforce that shapes the growing e-commerce logistics market. The GCC countries are also expanding their railway network which will connect all the six members countries of GCC. It will be a significant opportunity for the logistics companies to minimize transportation cost and enhance smooth movement of goods between all six countries.

However, the inefficient road connectivity in dessert areas restrict the logistics company to expand its coverage. The political instability in some gulf countries and other neighboring countries also negatively influence the growth of e-commerce logistics market. However, growing internet penetration, rising smartphone users and cohesive government policies are expected to create ample opportunity for e-commerce logistics market in GCC countries. Saudi Arabia has largest e-commerce logistics market among all the GCC countries due to excellent infrastructure, large number of internet users and massive customer base compared to other GCC countries.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCTS

BABY PRODUCTS

PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

BOOKS

HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS

APPAREL PRODUCTS

ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS

AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS

OTHERS

MARKET BREAKDOWN BY SERVICES

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

WAREHOUSE SERVICES

OTHER E COMMERCE LOGISTICS SERVICES

MARKET BREAKDOWN BY LOCATIONS

URBAN

RURAL

SEMI-URBAN

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY MARKET STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

GCC

BAHRAIN

KUWAIT

OMAN

QATAR

SAUDI ARABIA

UAE

COMPANY PROFILES

ARAMEX

CARAVEL LOGISTICS (M.E.) LLC

DTDC COURIER & CARGO

EMIRATES POST GROUP

CENTURY EXPRESS COURIER SERVICES

DHL EXPRESS

DUBAI COURIER SERVICES

TNT EXPRESS

ACI EXPRESS

ORBIT XPRESS

ROYAL EVERYTHING EXPRESS

WADI AL-FALAH MARINE CARGO LLC

SKY EXPRESS INTERNATIONAL

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

OCS UAE

PROFESSIONAL EXPRESS COURIER SERVICES LLC

THE KANOO GROUP

FEDEX EXPRESS

OVERSEAS COURIER SERVICES

DOT EXPRESS

TRANS ASIA EXPRESS COURIER

FIRST FLIGHT COURIERS

SMOOTH EXPRESS

PRIME EXPRESS INTERNATIONAL

ARABCO LOGISTICS

NAQEL EXPRESS

