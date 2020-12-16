Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) Refrigerant Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

HCFC Refrigerant are a group of compounds, whose structure is close to Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), with at least one hydrogen particles. Under typical conditions, HCFCs are gases or fluids, which evaporate effectively. HCFC’s are stable and present in inert form. HCFCs don’t break up in water, however do disintegrate in natural (carbon-containing) solvents. HCFCs are a part of a group of chemicals, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). HCFCs are chemicals that are utilized as refrigerants. However, HCFCs exhaust the Earth’s ozone layer and contribute to environmental change. R-22

is a HCFC refrigerant that is frequently utilized in air conditioning and cooling hardware. There have been several initiatives taken by the governments globally to reduce the utilization of HCFC, in order to control the ozone depletion. There are several factors that are motivating the HCFC refrigerant market such as demand for the consumer products, such as air conditioning and refrigerators, their service, and maintenance. However, there are several factors that are restraining the market such as increase in the global warming potential (GWP), depletion of ozone layer, alternative choices for the refrigerant and factors such as government rules and regulation.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL HCFCS MARKET, BY REFRIGERANT TYPE

R-22

R-124

R-142B

GLOBAL HCFCS MARKET, BY BLEND TYPE

R-401A

R-401B

R-401C

OTHERS

GLOBAL HCFCS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

REFRIGERATION

DOMESTIC

COMMERCIAL

TRANSPORTATION

INDUSTRIAL

AIR-CONDITIONING

DOMESTIC

COMMERCIAL

TRANSPORTATION

INDUSTRIAL

OTHERS(STATIONARY AIR-CONDITIONING, MOBILE AIR CONDITIONING)

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

STRATEGY ANALYSIS

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UNITED KINGDOM

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

SPAIN

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA PACIFIC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

ARKEMA

BLUESTAR GREEN TECHNOLOGY

CHANGSHU 3F ZHONGHAO NEW CHEMICAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.

CHEMOURS

DAIKIN

DONGYUE GROUP

FOAM SUPPLIES, INC.

GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS

HARP INTERNATIONAL LTD.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

JIANGSU MEILAN CHEMICAL

LINDE AG

MEXICHEM FLUOR S.A. DE C.V.

NATIONAL REFRIGERANTS, INC.

NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL

PUYANG ZHONGWEI FINE CHEMICAL CO.

QUIMOBASICOS S.A DE C.V.

SANMEISHEM

SCHARR CPC GMBH

SHANDONG YUE’AN CHEMICAL CO., LTD

SINOCHEM GROUP

SRF LTD.

YINGPENG CHEMICALS

ZHEJIANG JUHUA

ZHEJIANG LANTIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION HI-TECH

ZHEJIANG WEIHUA CHEMICAL

ZHENGJIANG YONGHE REFRIGERANT

