3D IC and 2.5D IC market is expected to increase to USD 170.46 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38% between 2019 and 2025.

A 3D IC (Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit) is a package in which several layers of silicon wafers are stalked together with electronic components using TSVs (Through-silicon vias), and a 2.5-dimensional Integrated Circuit (2.5D IC) is a package. It uses active electronic components (e.g. dies or chips) that are stacked on the interposer through conductive bumps or TSVs.

Some of the leading companies in the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC market include names such as Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Group, and Intel Corp among others.

By Packaging Technology:

3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging

3D TSV

5D

By Application:

Logic

Imaging & optoelectronics

Memory

MEMS/Sensors

LED

Power, analog & mixed signal, RF, photonics

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market Report

1. What was the 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

