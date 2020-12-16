3d Printing Materials Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

3D printing materials market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23%.

The 3D printing materials industry is increasing globally due to the increasing demand from medical, automotive and other industries. Demand for 3D printing materials is expected to show slow growth in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, with the end of the end-use industry closure and recovery, 3D printing materials may be stimulated by demand during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in this report include 3D Systems Corp., Arcam AB, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., Exone GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, and LPW Technology Ltd. are also provided in this report.

The 3D Printing Materials Market is segmented as below:

By Material

Polymers

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

PLA (Polylactic Acid)

Photopolymers

Nylon

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 3d Printing Materials industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 3d Printing Materials Market Report

1. What was the 3d Printing Materials Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 3d Printing Materials Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3d Printing Materials Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

