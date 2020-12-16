3d Printing Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

3D printing market size was valued at $4,164.2 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $44,393.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21% from 2019 to 2025.

3D printing, also known as desktop production or additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to develop objects using digital files and a variety of printing materials. Materials used in 3D printing include many types of polymers, metals and ceramics. 3D printing provides a methodology to make the manufacturing of complex designs a reality.

The key players involved in the 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

3D Printing Market Segments:

By Technology

SLA

FDM

SLS

EBM

DLP

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 3d Printing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 3d Printing Market Report

1. What was the 3d Printing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 3d Printing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3d Printing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

